Do not install the Android 8.1 Oreo update on the Xiaomi Mi A1

The Xiaomi Mi A1 is the first smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker to run on stock android instead of MIUI (custom skin from Xiaomi) has finally received a new software update, which will update the device to Android 8.1 Oreo from Android 8 Oreo. The device was launched with Android Nougat and was updated to Android 8 Oreo in December 2017.

Do not install the Android 8.1 update

Do not install the Android 8.1 Oreo update on your Xiaomi Mi A1, as reported by many of the users that the update will remove or delete the entire text message history.

Except for this bug, the update has a lot of features, where it now comes with the Pixel 2 like launched with an all-new power menu. This is a big update and weights at 1.2 GB. If you are ok with losing your text message data, then go ahead and update, as other features are working as expected.

Specifications

The unibody metal smartphone incorporates a dual-lens camera, similar to that in Xiaomi Mi 6. One of the two is a telephoto lens with f/2.6 aperture and the second one is a wide-angle lens working on f/2.2 aperture.

The smartphone sports a 5.5-inch full HD screen and is backed by Snapdragon 625 chipset. Xiaomi has clubbed it with a generous 4GB RAM to handle multitasking. There is 64GB internal storage that can be expanded by up to 128GB if you are willing to compromise on connectivity as the handset only ships with a Hybrid SIM tray.

Unlike the company's popular Redmi series of handsets, Xiaomi Mi A1 does not ship with a big battery. It rather works on a modest 3,080 mAh battery unit that has to support a dual-lens camera and 5.5-inch full HD screen.

As far as connectivity is concerned, Xiaomi Mi A1 supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Type C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone also offers an IR blaster that can turn the handset in a universal remote to control household electronic devices. The 3.5 mm headphone jack also has a dedicated audio DAC, which offers impressive sound via the headphone jack.

