No, Redmi X is not the upcoming Redmi flagship smartphone News oi-Vivek It might be called as the Redmi Pro 2

Does the alphabet "X" relate to a flagship smartphone? We think so, as Apple started naming its phones with the letter "X," and now Realme is all set to launch the Realme "X" which is expected to be the flagship smartphone from the company.

A few leaks and rumours suggest that Redmi, the sub smartphone brand from Xiaomi is also working on a flagship smartphone, aka, the Redmi X. However, Lu Weibing, General Manager, Redmi has officially confirmed that the Redmi flagship smartphone will not be called as the Redmi X, instead, it will come with a better name.

Redmi Pro 2? Maybe

Redmi's first sort-of flagship model was the Xiaomi Redmi Pro, which was powered by the MediaTek Helio X20 SoC with dual camera setup and a 1080p OLED display. Considering the recent development, the company is most likely to go with the "Pro" nomenclature, rather than X.

The Redmi Pro 2 is most likely to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, probably with a microSD card for additional storage space.

The smartphone is most likely to feature a triple camera setup with a dedicated super wide angle lens and a depth sensor. It is also speculated that the Redmi Pro 2 will sport an FHD+ resolution OLED display with no-notch, no-bezel design, offering higher screen to body ratio compared to previous Redmi smartphones.

The Redmi Pro 2 is expected to cost less than the Xiaomi Mi 9, which is one of the most affordable smartphone in the world with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. In India, the Redmi Pro 2 might launch as Poco F2, the successor to the Poco F1, which retails in India for Rs 19,999 for the base variant with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.