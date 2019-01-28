Redmi X with an in-display fingerprint sensor to launch on 15th of February

Redmi, the budget smartphone brand from Xiaomi is all set to launch a new smartphone in China on the 15th of February, which is most likely to be launched in India as well. Redmi has released a new teaser image, teasing the launch of the Redmi X smartphone.

First Redmi smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor

The official teaser image of the Redmi X smartphone confirms that the device will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Redmi X is the first smartphone from the company with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The teaser image does not reveal additional specs of the Redmi X smartphone. Here are the possible specs-list of the Redmi X. There is also a possibility that the Redmi Note 7 Pro might be launched as the Redmi X, as the possible Redmi Note 7 Pro is expected to come with a 48 MP Sony camera and other improvements compared to the Redmi Note 7.

Redmi X possible specifications

According to reports, the Redmi X is most likely to come with a water-drop notch display with FHD+ resolution. Considering the in-display fingerprint sensor, the device will have an OLED display with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection.

The smartphone is most likely to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with 4/6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for memory expansion. The smartphone is also expected to offer dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots.

Like the Redmi Note 7, the Redmi X is expected to come with a 48 MP primary camera (Sony IMX 586 sensor) with features like 4K video recording and super slow-motion video recording video capability. Stay tuned to GizBot for more information on the Redmi X smartphone, the first Redmi smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Via