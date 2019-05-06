Redmi K20 Pro could be the brand’s first Snapdragon 855 flagship News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu So, this could be the name of the first Redmi smartphone to use the Snapdragon 855 SoC.

It is confirmed that Redmi is working on a flagship smartphone with the Snapdragon 855 SoC. While its name remains unknown, this device is expected to be priced competitively. Previously, the company's General Manager Lu Weibing revealed that this device will compete against the likes of other flagships that are priced high.

So long, there was no clarity regarding the official name of this smartphone. Now, an alleged protective film of the Redmi 855 flagship leaked by ITHome has shed light on what it could be called.

Will it be called Redmi K20 Pro?

As per the leaked protective film, the first Snapdragon 855-powered smartphone from the brand could be called Redmi K20 Pro. Besides the name, it also lists some key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Going by the same, the Redmi K20 Pro could be launched with triple rear cameras with a 48MP primary sensor. Up front, it is likely to flaunt a 20MP pop-up selfie camera with AI capabilities.

Furthermore, it reveals that this smartphone might feature a 6.39-inch AMOLED display and arrive with a new-generation of in-display fingerprint sensor. And, it is believed to be launched with a capacious 4000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging technology.

Previous reports and an official teaser hinted that this device might be called Redmi X. But the company's General Manager confirmed that it will not be called Redmi X. So, it is seemingly confirmed that it could be called Redmi K20 Pro as leaked. But this information comes from an unconfirmed source and we cannot take this to be the final moniker.

What we know about Redmi flagship

As of now, the Redmi flagship smartphone has been leaked many at times. And, it is speculated to be launched with a large display with impressive screen space. It is likely to feature a triple camera module at its rear with a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP secondary ultra wide-angle and and a third 8MP sensor. The other goodies that have been tipped include support for NFC and the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top. Recently, we saw that this smartphone could feature 256GB of storage space.

Recently, we came across reports that there will be two Redmi flagship smartphones with Snapdragon 855 SoC. And, it remains to be seen which one is the Redmi K20 Pro. However, given its specifications, this device will be a stiff challenger to the Realme X with a pop-up selfie camera slated for May 15 launch.