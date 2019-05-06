ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Redmi K20 Pro could be the brand’s first Snapdragon 855 flagship

    So, this could be the name of the first Redmi smartphone to use the Snapdragon 855 SoC.

    By
    |

    It is confirmed that Redmi is working on a flagship smartphone with the Snapdragon 855 SoC. While its name remains unknown, this device is expected to be priced competitively. Previously, the company's General Manager Lu Weibing revealed that this device will compete against the likes of other flagships that are priced high.

    Redmi K20 Pro could be the brand’s first Snapdragon 855 flagship

     

    So long, there was no clarity regarding the official name of this smartphone. Now, an alleged protective film of the Redmi 855 flagship leaked by ITHome has shed light on what it could be called.

    Will it be called Redmi K20 Pro?

    As per the leaked protective film, the first Snapdragon 855-powered smartphone from the brand could be called Redmi K20 Pro. Besides the name, it also lists some key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Going by the same, the Redmi K20 Pro could be launched with triple rear cameras with a 48MP primary sensor. Up front, it is likely to flaunt a 20MP pop-up selfie camera with AI capabilities.

    Redmi K20 Pro could be the brand’s first Snapdragon 855 flagship

    Furthermore, it reveals that this smartphone might feature a 6.39-inch AMOLED display and arrive with a new-generation of in-display fingerprint sensor. And, it is believed to be launched with a capacious 4000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging technology.

    Previous reports and an official teaser hinted that this device might be called Redmi X. But the company's General Manager confirmed that it will not be called Redmi X. So, it is seemingly confirmed that it could be called Redmi K20 Pro as leaked. But this information comes from an unconfirmed source and we cannot take this to be the final moniker.

     

    What we know about Redmi flagship

    As of now, the Redmi flagship smartphone has been leaked many at times. And, it is speculated to be launched with a large display with impressive screen space. It is likely to feature a triple camera module at its rear with a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP secondary ultra wide-angle and and a third 8MP sensor. The other goodies that have been tipped include support for NFC and the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top. Recently, we saw that this smartphone could feature 256GB of storage space

    Recently, we came across reports that there will be two Redmi flagship smartphones with Snapdragon 855 SoC. And, it remains to be seen which one is the Redmi K20 Pro. However, given its specifications, this device will be a stiff challenger to the Realme X with a pop-up selfie camera slated for May 15 launch.

    Read More About: xiaomi news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 15:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 6, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue