Redmi laptop might be announced alongside 855 flagship phone

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is gearing up to host an event in China on May 13. At the event, the company is anticipated to take the wraps off its flagship smartphone that will employ a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC for the first time. While this itself is interesting, there is yet another enticing information that has emerged online.

As per a Twitter-based tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, it looks like the company could be launching laptops alongside the flagship smartphone. Given that Xiaomi already makes laptops, it shouldn't be surprising to see its sub-brand Redmi also coming up with laptops. This is something like Huawei and Honor releasing computers under their own MateBook and MagicBook respectively.

What to expect from Redmi laptop?

As of now, there is no confirmation regarding the launch of the Redmi laptop. But if it exists, then it will be priced relatively cheaper than Xiaomi's existing laptops. Also, it is expected to feature downgraded specifications and features. Unfortunately, this laptop will be exclusive to the Chinese market, which could be disappointing to fans across the world.

Redmi K20 Pro specs

At the May 13 launch event, Redmi is likely to take the wraps off its first Snapdragon 855-powered smartphone. This device is believed to be dubbed Redmi K20 Pro. The smartphone is said to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor instead of a physical one at its rear and arrive with a pop-up selfie camera. Also, it is likely to feature triple rear cameras with the primary sensor being a 48MP one.

As per the existing reports, this upcoming smartphone is believed to flaunt a huge 6.3-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a capacious 4000mAh battery along with support for 27W fast charging technology.

Besides the Redmi flagship smartphone, Xiaomi is also working on two new Android One devices - Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite. These smartphones are likely to feature the latest Snapdragon 700 series processors and a pop-up selfie camera. A recent teaser from the company hinted at the possibility of triple rear cameras on the Mi A3.

