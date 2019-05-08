Xiaomi likely prepping to launch triple camera smartphone in India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Xiaomi could be in plans to launch new smartphone with triple cameras in India.

Xiaomi could be prepping to launch a new smartphone with triple cameras at its rear in India. The company took to its official forum to share a teaser of one of its upcoming devices with a triple camera setup at the rear. However, there is no clarity regarding the name of the device that will be launched in the country.

Recently, Xiaomi India's head Manu Kumar Jain posted a tweet that the company is all set to launch a new smartphone with the latest Snapdragon 700 series. It is speculated to be the Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 730G but there is no clarity regarding the same.

Latest Xiaomi teaser

As per the latest teaser from Xiaomi, it looks like the upcoming smartphone will have triple cameras at its rear. The teaser shows a single, dual and triple camera modules that orbit a planet. When it comes to the Indian market, the company has already launched smartphones with single and dual cameras at their rear. So, it is speculated to bring a smartphone with triple rear cameras to the country.

In its home market China, the company has a couple of smartphones with triple rear cameras - Mi 9 and Mi 9 SE. But none of these smartphones run the latest Snapdragon 700 series processor. So, this suggests that the company is teasing a completely new device, which could be the Mi A3, which has been hitting the rumor mills frequently in the recent times.

Xiaomi Mi A3 details

Xiaomi Mi A3 is believed to be the next-generation Android One smartphone from the company. Recent reports tipped that the company is prepping to launch two such phones - Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite. And, it is speculated that these phones could use the latest Snapdragon 700 series processor. Also, there are reports that the upcoming Xiaomi phones could have a pop-up selfie camera.

In the meantime, Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is prepping to launch the new flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 855 in China on May 13. This smartphone is believed to have a pop-up selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack and more.