Xiaomi Mi A3, Mi A3 Lite could be Android One smartphones with in-display fingerprint sensor

Back in 2017, Xiaomi teamed up with Google to announce the Mi A1, its first Android One smartphone. Following the same, it launched the successor to this device called Mi A2 in mid-2018. Notably, it was accompanied by a toned-down variant called Mi A2 Lite. As we are nearing the second quarter of this year, the rumors pertaining to the third-generation model in the Mi A series have started hitting the web.

As per a report by XDA Developers, it looks like Xiaomi is all set to launch two new Android One smartphones with the codenames 'bamboo_sprout' and 'cosmos_sprout'. As all the Android One smartphones carry the suffix 'sprout' in their codenames, these two smartphones are believed to be called Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite.

Upcoming Xiaomi Android One smartphones

Given that these upcoming Xiaomi smartphones will run Android One, it makes sense to believe that these will run stock Android Pie. We can also expect these phones to receive the Android Q update later this year. Apart from the stock Android experience, the report hints at a couple of other highlights as well.

It notes that these smartphones are being tested with 'fod', which could be an abbreviation for a fingerprint on display. Given that Vivo has already launched many smartphones with in-display fingerprint sensors in the mid-range category, it won't be a great surprise to see Xiaomi follow its footsteps. It is also believed that there could be a 32MP selfie camera housed inside the waterdrop notch offering a near bezel-less experience.

As of now, the details regarding these upcoming Android One smartphones from the stable of Xiaomi are scarce. We can expect these phones to be announced sometime in late May or early June. However, there is no word regarding its pricing though we can expect it to be priced around Rs. 15,000 in India.