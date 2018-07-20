Top best Android One smartphones to buy in India which receives faster software updates

Related Articles
- Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite leaked online, could cost less than Rs 10,000 in India
- Xiaomi Mi A2 launch imminent, as the phone was briefly spotted online
- Do not install the Android 8.1 Oreo update on the Xiaomi Mi A1
- Moto One Power with notch display leaks via hands-on images
- Motorola One Power full specs leak: Snapdragon 636, dual cameras and more
- Xiaomi Mi A2 running on the Snapdragon 660 SoC spotted on Geekbench
Android One is the latest initiative from Google to offer stock Android OS under the affordable segment to offer unprecedented Pixel-like user experience even in the budget smartphones.
SEE ALSO: Best Premium smartphones with Good battery life
Smartphones with the Android One branding will be the first set of smartphones to receive the latest software update from Google along with the monthly security updates. Unlike most of the Android smartphones, the Android One-branded smartphones will run on clean and stock UI without any third-party apps or bloatware.
Android One-branded smartphones are also the first set of devices to receive major Android OS upgrades soon after the Google Pixel series and some of these smartphones are likely to receive 2 major Android upgrades as well.
SEE ALSO: WeekEnd Offers on Smartphones: Google Pixel 2 XL, Honor P20 Lite, iPhone 8 and more
Here are the top 6 Android smartphones available in India under the Android One branding.
Nokia 3.1
Best Price of Nokia 3.1
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (720 x 1440 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750N (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2990mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi A1
Best Price of Mi A1
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Nokia 8 Sirocco
Best Price of Nokia 8 Sirocco
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB DDR4X RAM
- 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with 1.4um pixel size
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery with fast charging
Nokia 7 Plus
Best Price of Nokia 7 Plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Single / Dual SIM
- Android 8.0 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 8.1
- 12MP rear camera and 13 MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with ZEISS optics
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery with fast charging
Nokia 5.1
Best Price of Nokia 5.1
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch ( 1080×2160 pixels) FHD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P18 (MT6755S) processor
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Nokia 6.1
Best Price of Nokia 6.1
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery with fast charging