Top best Android One smartphones to buy in India which receives faster software updates

Android One is the latest initiative from Google to offer stock Android OS under the affordable segment to offer unprecedented Pixel-like user experience even in the budget smartphones.

Smartphones with the Android One branding will be the first set of smartphones to receive the latest software update from Google along with the monthly security updates. Unlike most of the Android smartphones, the Android One-branded smartphones will run on clean and stock UI without any third-party apps or bloatware.

Android One-branded smartphones are also the first set of devices to receive major Android OS upgrades soon after the Google Pixel series and some of these smartphones are likely to receive 2 major Android upgrades as well.

Here are the top 6 Android smartphones available in India under the Android One branding.

Nokia 3.1

Key Specs

5.2-inch (720 x 1440 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750N (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2990mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi A1

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Key Specs

5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB DDR4X RAM

128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera

5MP front-facing camera with 1.4um pixel size

4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery with fast charging

Nokia 7 Plus

Key Specs

6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Single / Dual SIM

Android 8.0 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 8.1

12MP rear camera and 13 MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera with ZEISS optics

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery

Nokia 5.1

Key Specs

5.5-inch ( 1080×2160 pixels) FHD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P18 (MT6755S) processor

2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery

Nokia 6.1

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery with fast charging