Xiaomi Mi A3, Mi A3 Lite might use this SoC instead of SD 730 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Xiaomi Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite might be launched as the Mi 6X sequel in China and Redmi 7 Pro in select markets.

For the past two years, Xiaomi has been launching Android One smartphones - Mi A1 and Mi A2. Last year, the company took the wraps off two such smartphones in the Mi A series - Mi A2 and A2 Lite. This year too, the company seems to be in plans to launch two smartphones in the A series with the codenames "bamboo_sprout" and "cosmos_sprout".

While we have already come across reports speculating the codenames of the upcoming Android One smartphones from the company, a latest report sheds light on the Chinese variant of the same that will run MIUI. Well, the talk is about the device codenamed "pyxis", which will be the sequel to the Mi 6X. If you are unaware, these devices are available in China running MIUI instead of Android and the Mi A2 was launched as Mi 6X in the country.

Mi A3 to use Snapdragon 700 series

A recent tweet by XDA Developer's Mishaal Rahman suggests that the upcoming Mi devices - bamboo_sprout, cosmos_sprout and pyxis will make use of the Snapdragon 7xx series. But it remains to be seen if these smartphones will make use of the Snapdragon 710 or Snapdragon 712 SoC. Previously, we have come across speculations that the Mi A3 series will get the power from a Snapdragon 730 SoC, which was launched recently.

Bamboo_sprout/cosmos_sprout/pyxis



All 3 should be SDM7XX series. Which one (710/712) I can't say for sure yet. — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) May 5, 2019

Given that the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite used the Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 625 smartphones respectively, we can expect the Mi A3 to arrive with an upgraded processor. Also, the Mi A2 Lite was launched in several markets as the Redmi 6 Pro. Apparently, we can expect the Mi A3 Lite to be launched with the moniker Redmi 7 Pro in select markets.

Xiaomi Mi A3 details

Both the Xiaomi Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite could be launched with stock Android 9 Pie without any customization. One of the recent reports speculated the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor on the device. Also, it is believed that the Android One smartphone will feature a 32MP selfie camera.

Going by the launch pattern of its predecessors, we can expect the upcoming Xiaomi smartphones to be launched sometime in July. However, we cannot come to any conclusion without an official confirmation from the company.