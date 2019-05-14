Flagship Redmi K20 Pro specs leak: First Redmi smartphone with Gorilla Glass 6 News oi-Vivek Redmi K20 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

Redmi, the sub smartphone brand from Xiaomi is all set to launch two flagship grade smartphones, and the company has finally revealed the names of the upcoming Redmi flagship smartphone.

The lower-end budget variant will be called as the Redmi K20, and the high-end model will go by the name Redmi K20 Pro. Now, the specifications of the Redmi K20 Pro have been leaked, which hints that the Redmi K20 Pro will be a true flagship smartphone.

Redmi K20 Pro specifications

According to the leak, the Redmi K20 Pro will come with a 6.39-inch OLED display with 2340 x 1080p resolution, offering a whopping 91.2% screen to body ratio. The Redmi K20 Pro will be the first Redmi smartphones to feature Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. And the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Solution will power the smartphone.

The Redmi K20 Pro will be available in four memory/storage options. The base variant will offer 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, whereas the other two variants will offer 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage, and lastly, the high-end variant will offer 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

On to the optics, the rear-camera setup on the Redmi K20 Pro will feature a 48 MP primary RGB sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, 13 MP super-wide angle lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and an 8 MP telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture. The device will come with a 20 MP motorized pop-up selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The device will be available in Flame Red, Glacier Blue, and Carbon Fibre Black colors with a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery backed by 27W fast charging (Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+) via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.

The device will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack with NFC connectivity support. Like every other Redmi smartphone, the Redmi K20 Pro will come with MIUI 10 OS with Android 9 Pie OS.

Via