Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Unveiled: Price, Specifications And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After many rumors and leaks, Redmi has announced the flagship Redmi K series smartphones at an event in China. The Redmi K20 and K20 Pro carry the highlights of being the first notch-less display smartphones from the brand. In terms of design, both these smartphones have an identical design. The rear case of the Pro variant features 3D curved glass styled with a unique pattern. The front of the device has a notch-less display and negligible bezels resulting in a screen-to-body ratio of 92%.

Redmi K20 Pro specifications

The Redmi K20 Pro bestows a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with a tall aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The device is integrated with the latest 7th generation in-display fingerprint sensor and supports eye protection mode and full DC dimming. Under its hood, the Pro variant gets the power from a Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage space with no provision for expansion.

Running Android 9 Pie topped with MIUI 10, the smartphone gets the power from a 4000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. There are features such as enhanced gaming experience and Game Turbo 2.0.

For imaging, the Redmi K20 Pro has a pop-up selfie camera of 20MP and f/2.0 aperture at the front. At the rear, there is a triple-camera module with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture. The secondary sensor is a 13MP superwide lens with 124.8-degree and f/2.4 aperture and a third 8MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and f/2.4 aperture. The other imaging aspects include dual-LED flash, AI scene recognition, handheld super night scene mode and 960fps slow-motion video recording. The other goodies include 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Redmi K20 specifications

Redmi K20 borrows many specifications from the Redmi K20 Pro including the camera, battery and display. Under its hood, this smartphone uses a Snapdragon 730 SoC instead of the Snapdragon 855 SoC. It comes with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage space. The battery supports 18W rapid charging.

Redmi K20, K20 Pro price

Following is the pricing of the various Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro variants.

Redmi K20 pricing

6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage - 1,999 yuan (approx. Rs. 20,000)

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage - 2,099 yuan (approx. Rs. 21,000)

Redmi K20 Pro pricing

6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage - 2,499 yuan (approx. Rs. 25,000)

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage - 2,599 yuan (approx. Rs. 26,000)

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage - 2,799 yuan (approx. Rs. 28,000)

8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage - 2,999 yuan (approx. Rs. 30,000)

Both these smartphones have been launched in Carbon Black, Red and Glacier Blue. The company has listed them for pre-order in China but the launch in the other global countries is yet to be announced. So, what's your thoughts about the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro?