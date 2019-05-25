Redmi K20 will be based on Snapdragon 730: Will retain the headphone jack News oi-Vivek Redmi K20 will launch on the 28th of May

Xiaomi sub smartphone brand Redmi is all set to launch new smartphones on the 28th of May under the K series. As of now, we have learned that the Redmi K20 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, the same chipset that powers the OnePlus 7 Pro. Now, a new leak claims that the company will also launch a less expensive Redmi K20, powered by Snapdragon 730 SoC.

The Redmi K20 will not be as powerful as the Redmi K20 Pro, which will run on the flagship SoC. However, the Redmi K20 is not meant to be one, as it is most likely to come with a much lower price tag, and might cost just under 1999 Yuan or Rs 20,000.

Another leak about the Redmi K20 suggests that the smartphone will have a 3.5mm headphone jack with support for high-quality audio output. Other than the processor, the Redmi K20 is most likely to offer most of the Redmi K20 Pro features, including an FHD+ display with no-notch, no-bezel design.

This leaked image of the Redmi K20 hints that there might be a White color variant as well (Ceramic maybe?).

That said, I am not confirming whether the image is legit.#RedmiK20 #RedmiK20PRO #Redmiflagship #RedmiKillerFlagship #48MPForEveryone pic.twitter.com/xU2jI3VfPK — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) May 25, 2019

Redmi K20 specifications

It is suggested that the Redmi K20 will offer a 6.39-inch display with FHD+ (2340 x 1080p) screen, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC will power the smartphone with a minimum of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage on the base variant. Similarly, the company is also expected to launch the Redmi K20 with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

As per the optics are concerned, the Redmi K20 will have a triple rear-camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera, 13 MP super wide angle camera, and an 8 MP telephoto lens. For selfies, the smartphone is most likely to feature a high-resolution selfie camera with a motorized mechanism.

The device will be powered by a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port. Lastly, the device will run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom MIUI 9 skin on top.

