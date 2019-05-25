ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Redmi K20 will be based on Snapdragon 730: Will retain the headphone jack

    Redmi K20 will launch on the 28th of May

    By
    |

    Xiaomi sub smartphone brand Redmi is all set to launch new smartphones on the 28th of May under the K series. As of now, we have learned that the Redmi K20 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, the same chipset that powers the OnePlus 7 Pro. Now, a new leak claims that the company will also launch a less expensive Redmi K20, powered by Snapdragon 730 SoC.

    Redmi K20 will be based on Snapdragon 730: Will retain the audio jack

     

    The Redmi K20 will not be as powerful as the Redmi K20 Pro, which will run on the flagship SoC. However, the Redmi K20 is not meant to be one, as it is most likely to come with a much lower price tag, and might cost just under 1999 Yuan or Rs 20,000.

    Another leak about the Redmi K20 suggests that the smartphone will have a 3.5mm headphone jack with support for high-quality audio output. Other than the processor, the Redmi K20 is most likely to offer most of the Redmi K20 Pro features, including an FHD+ display with no-notch, no-bezel design.

    Redmi K20 specifications

    It is suggested that the Redmi K20 will offer a 6.39-inch display with FHD+ (2340 x 1080p) screen, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC will power the smartphone with a minimum of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage on the base variant. Similarly, the company is also expected to launch the Redmi K20 with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

     

    As per the optics are concerned, the Redmi K20 will have a triple rear-camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera, 13 MP super wide angle camera, and an 8 MP telephoto lens. For selfies, the smartphone is most likely to feature a high-resolution selfie camera with a motorized mechanism.

    The device will be powered by a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port. Lastly, the device will run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom MIUI 9 skin on top.

    Via

    Read More About: xiaomi redmi news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, May 25, 2019, 10:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 25, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue