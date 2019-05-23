Redmi K20 series price leaks ahead of launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Redmi K20 could be priced between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 40,000, claims a fresh leak.

Redmi, which recently got separated from its parent company Xiaomi is all set to make a big announcement on May 28. It will launch the Redmi K20 series comprising two smartphones at the event next week. The interesting aspect is that these are the first smartphones from the company to feature the Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Alleged Redmi K20 price is out

In a recent development, Pan Jiutang, a partner of Xiaomi Industry Investment Department has stated that the industry has released good products in the past two months. He also revealed the pricing of the Redmi K20 series. He has stated that the Redmi K20 series will be best choices in the price bracket between 2000 yuan (approx. Rs. 20,500) and 4000 yuan (approx. Rs. 41,000).

Though this is not the official confirmation of the Redmi K20 pricing, this post gives us an idea of the alleged pricing of these upcoming smartphones. These make us believe that the Redmi flagships will be among the affordable flagship smartphones competing against the OnePlus 7 series and Asus Zenfone 6.

Redmi K20 render leaks

Just yesterday, we saw the official render of the Redmi K20. The company took to Weibo to share the Redmi K20 official render. It appears to be similar to the Mi 9 series in terms of design except for the notch. As seen in the image above, this render appears to show a mesmerizing design. The rear design is mainly red with streaks of blue, which might change based on the angle at which light falls on it.

Apart from design, the render also shows that there will be triple cameras at the rear positioned vertically at the middle of the phone. The primary sensor, which is believed to be a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor is seen to be placed separately enclosed in a gold ring. The other two camera sensors are arranged in a pill-shaped housing with the LED flash module below it.

Given that the launch of the Redmi K20 is slated for May 28, we can expect more details to be revealed in the next few days.

Source: MyDrivers