Redmi K20 official render shows stunning design

Redmi K20 seems to have a mesmerizing design.

Recently, we have been coming across numerous reports regarding the upcoming Redmi flagship smartphones. It is speculated to arrive with many highlights such as a pop-up selfie camera and an advanced in-display fingerprint sensor. Notably, it is the first smartphone from Redmi to be launched with the Snapdragon 855 chipset.

A few days back, it was confirmed that the Redmi K20 will be unveiled on May 28 at an event in China. Soon after the launch date confirmation, the device hit the certification database showing that it will support 27W fast charging along with a capacious 4000mAh battery.

Also, it was revealed that this smartphone will arrive with the seventh-generation in-display fingerprint sensor, which will be better than the one on the Mi 9. Recent confirmations from the company revealed that the upcoming smartphone will support 960fps super-slow motion video recording.

Redmi K20 official render

Now, the company has taken to Weibo to share the Redmi K20 official render. It appears to be similar to the Mi 9 series in terms of design except for the notch. As seen in the image above, this render appears to show a mesmerizing design. The rear design is mainly red with streaks of blue, which might change based on the angle at which light falls on it.

Apart from design, the render also shows that there will be triple cameras at the rear positioned vertically at the middle of the phone. The primary sensor, which is believed to be a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor is seen to be placed separately enclosed in a gold ring. The other two camera sensors are arranged in a pill-shaped housing with the LED flash module below it.

Leaked retail box and case

A few days back, the alleged retail box of the Redmi K20 was leaked in purple. Besides the package, even the protective case of the smartphone was leaked in purple hinting at the presence of a vertically stacked triple-camera module.