    Redmi K20 will be unvieled on 28th of May: Likely to run on Snapdragon 855 SoC

    K in the Redmi K20 stands for Killer

    By
    |

    Xiaomi's sub smartphone brand Redmi has finally announced the launch date for the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro in India, which are expected to be the first true flagship smartphones from Redmi series with premium design and flagship grade specifications.

    Redmi K20 will be unvieled on 28th of May: Will run on Snapdragon 855

     

    According to the latest Weibo post from Redmi, the Redmi, the Redmi K20, and the Redmi K20 Pro will be unveiled on the 28th of May. Here is everything we know about the upcoming Redmi flagship smartphone.

    K for Killer

    The K letter on the Redmi K20 stands for killer, a flagship killer. The smartphone is most likely to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, the same processor that powers the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro. This is also the second Redmi smartphone to feature an OLED display.

    Bezel-less notch-less display

    Just like the newly launched OnePlus 7 Pro, the Redmi K20 will feature a bezel-less display design with a pop-up selfie camera. Unlike the OnePlus 7 Pro, the Redmi K20 will feature an FHD+ display with the 60Hz refresh rate. The Redmi K20 is also the first Redmi smartphone to offer an in-display fingerprint sensor, a triple rear-camera setup, and a pop-up selfie camera.

    Triple rear-camera setup

    The Redmi K20 will feature a triple rear-camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera (Sony IMX 586 sensor), 13 MP super wide angle lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. The camera setup on the Redmi K20 will be similar to the one found on the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE.

    The Redmi K20 is expected to feature a massive 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type-C port. The smartphone will also have a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the device runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom MIUI 10 skin on top. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Redmi K20.

     

    Read More About: redmi xiaomi news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, May 20, 2019, 10:33 [IST]
