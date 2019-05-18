Fnatic gaming mode on OnePlus 7 Pro explained Features oi-Vivek OnePlus 7 Pro is the first OnePlus smartphone to support Fnatic gaming mode

Though the OnePlus 7 Pro might not be an official gaming smartphone, it is still one of the Android smartphones available in India, especially for gaming. The OnePlus 7 Pro with the power of Adreno 640 GPU, 12 GB RAM, UFS 3.0 storage module, and lastly, the 90Hz refresh rate display makes it one of the best phone to game on.

To further improve the overall gaming experience on the OnePlus 7 Pro, the company has created a new game-boot mode in collaboration with Fnatic, one of the most successful e-sports organization. The Fnatic mode on the OnePlus 7 Pro will improve the overall gaming performance of the smartphone, and today, let us learn more about the same.

Gaming mode and Fnatic mode features

Automatically turns on

Though there is an option to turn on the gaming mode manually, it automatically detects the launch of a game (you can update the games list from the gaming mode settings menu), so, as soon as you open a game, you get the best possible performance, always.

Performance boost features

As a standard feature, the OnePlus 7 Pro will enhance the CPU, GPU, and RAM. The device frees up the processor (CPU and GPU) and RAM so the game can have all the resources that it needs.

Fnatic mode will further enhance the gaming

Inside the Gaming mode, there is a special setting called Fnatic mode, which adds three crucial feature to the smartphone, which will further enhance the gaming experience.

With Fnatic mode, the device will block all notifications and calls, there will be restrict background to boost the game, and lastly, it lastly secondary SIM to further enhance the network coverage on the primary SIM card.

Additional settings

There are some additional settings on the game mode as well. The gaming display enhancement will enhance the details of the game by making dark scenes more darker and bright scene more brighter. You can also select haptic feedback enhancement, which will offer improved vibrations in the gameplay.

Should you use the game mode and Fnatic mode on the OnePlus 7 Pro?

If you are a hard-core gamer and does not want to take a risk while gaming, then the gaming mode will offer you a piece of mind by not letting in notifications from apps. Even if you are a casual user, the Gaming mode will definitely improve the gaming experience, and we recommend you to use the same.