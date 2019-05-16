Just In
OnePlus 7 Pro gets slew of features via first firmware update
The OnePlus 7 Pro is receiving an OxygenOS v9.5.3.GM21AA firmware update.
OnePlus officially unveiled the flagship OnePlus 7 series on May 14 in the events held in Bengaluru, New York, and London. The OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro offers some impressive set of features which makes them one of the best flagships available in the market.
It has been only a couple of days since the Chinese smartphone manufacturer introduced the new smartphone lineup and it is already receiving a new firmware update. The company has released a new firmware update for the OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone which brings along a slew of improvents.
The OnePlus 7 Pro is receiving an OxygenOS v9.5.3.GM21AA firmware update. The latest update for the device weighs around 494MB in size and is rolling out as an OTA. The update is being pushed out in batches and will make its way to all the OnePlus 7 Pro units gradually. Besides, the update can also be checked manually in the System Updates section which you can locate in the settings menu.
Coming to the changelog, the firmware update brings the April 2019 Android security patch in addition to some other new features. The update introduces a DC dimming option which allows the display to primarily control the display brightness by distributing the power supply to the circuit.
The other features which the update brings includes improved gaming mode with a haptic feedback. Using the haptic feedback feature, you will be able to adjust the device vibrations as per your requirements. The update also brings a Fnatic gaming mode which will enhance the gaming experience.
Additionally, the smartphone is also getting an improved scrolling along with some general bug fixes with the latest firmware update. It is good to see that OnePlus has started releasing update for the OnePlus 7 devices only a few days after its launch. The OnePlus 7 series is already grabbing a lot of attention in the market and with it receiving a new update shows the company's efforts in delivering a premium user experience to the users.