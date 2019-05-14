Oneplus 7, 7 pro launch highlights: Sale starts from May 16 News oi-Karan Sharma OnePlus 7 series all set to launch tonight in India. Catch the live updates of the event here with Gizbot.

OnePlus finally launched its latest flagship smartphone series in India tonight in India Bengaluru. The company has launched it's OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, with a whole lot of new features. The highlights of the smartphones are pop-up selfie camera. Its incredible triple rear camera setup fast charging and a lot more.

Here are the full details about the smartphones which you don't want to miss before buying the newly launched flagships.

OnePlus 7 Pro specifications

The OnePlus 7 Pro sports a 6.67-inch quad HD+ display with a screen-to-body ratio of 93 per cent. It has a pixel density of 516. The screen carries a resolution 3120x1440 pixels. The smartphone comes with full view display without any notch on it. Apart from that, it also sports an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, clubbed with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

On the optical front, the smartphone offers a triple rear camera with the combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera sensors. At the front, the smartphone uses the pop-up camera technology which houses a 16-megapixel camera sensor.

On the battery part, the OnePlus 7 Pro is fuelled by a 4000mAh battery and run on the OxygenOS based Android 9 Pie OS.

