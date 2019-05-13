OnePlus 7, 7 Pro official case renders leak ahead of launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Official cases of OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro show numerous varieties.

OnePlus will unveil the next-generation flagship smartphones on Tuesday. As the launch is nearing, we have already come across several leaks and speculations regarding these new smartphones revealing what we can expect from them. Now, the official cases of these smartphone have hit the web.

A recent report by WinFuture.de has published the official OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro case renders. Similar to the previous models from the company, there are several varieties of cases to choose from.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro case renders

The leak shows that the Karbon case could be making a comeback to the OnePlus 7 Pro. There will be two color options - Gray and Black as well. Also, the Pro variant will get the Sandstone case. Talking about the standard OnePlus 7 variant, the device will feature a Bumper Nylon case similar to women fabric. The device will also release a Silicone case and a Sandstone case in red. Notably, this collection doesn't show the Ebony Wood case and a flip case that we can expect for both the upcoming OnePlus smartphones.

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro rear design

The case renders confirm the rear design of the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro. The standard variant appears to have dual cameras at its rear while the cases for the Pro variant shows triple cameras. Both the dual and triple camera smartphones are stacked vertically at the middle of the top panel. Also, there is a cutout for the alert slider and power button at the right of these leaked cases. And, the cutout for the volume rocker is at the left.

Similar to the OnePlus 6T, there is no cutout for the fingerprint sensor as these smartphones will have an in-display fingerprint sensor. As of now, there is no clue about the presence of a pop-up selfie camera on these smartphones as these case renders do not show the top of the device.