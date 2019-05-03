OnePlus 7 Pro magazine shots will make you want to buy one News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu OnePlus 7 Pro camera shots are “are not filtered or digitally altered”, claims the magazine.

OnePlus flagship smartphones are inching closer to their launch. With only a few more days left for the launch of these smartphones, the company is constantly sharing teasers regarding these phones revealing their key features. The latest one shared by the company shows the camera prowess of the OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus has taken to Twitter to share that it has partnered with two popular magazines - GQ India and Harper's Bazaar India to promote the Pro variant of the smartphone. The device has been used to capture the cover photos of the latest edition of these magazines.

Magazine cover photos shot using OnePlus 7 Pro

The cover photo of GQ India shows Bollywood actor Rajummar Rao while the Harper's Bazaar India shows the actor and activist Jameela Jamil on its cover page. Interestingly, the magazine says that these cover images "are not filtered or digitally altered". It appears like the preloaded HDR and Portrait mode features have been used to enhance these images.

OnePlus 7 Pro camera

From the official video teaser that shows the sketch and speculations, the OnePlus 7 Pro is believed to sport a pop-up selfie camera and triple rear cameras. The device is said to arrive with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP telephoto secondary lens with 3x optical zoom and a 16MP third sensor with ultra wide-angle lens. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone is speculated to arrive with an improved HDR mode, 3x optical zoom and enhanced night mode as well.

The community wanted a camera which could shoot better images in low-light💡So here's presenting this month's @gqindia cover shot feat. @RajkummarRao #ShotonOnePlus7Pro https://t.co/i16p9mDABd — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) May 2, 2019

There are speculations that this could be the most expensive offering from the company carrying a price tag of around Rs. 50,000.

Notably, OnePlus is not the only brand to use the popularity of magazines to promote its camera capability. Tech giants such as Google and Apple have already used their smartphones for magazine shoots in the past.