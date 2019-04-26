ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    OnePlus 7 Pro triple rear cameras teased by company

    It is now confirmed that the OnePlus 7 Pro will have three rear cameras.

    By
    |

    OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are all set to go official on May 14. While we are a few weeks ahead of the announcement, a new teaser shared by the company has confirmed the presence of triple rear cameras on this device. As per a plethora of leaks and speculations we have seen till date, the Pro variant will have triple cameras at its rear while the standard OnePlus 7 will stick to the dual camera setup.

    OnePlus 7 Pro triple rear cameras teased by company

     

    OnePlus 7 Pro teaser

    As per a video teaser shared by OnePlus on its official Twitter, Instagram and other social media handles, a sketch of the device is seen flaunting triple rear cameras. The cameras are positioned vertically at the top center of the rear panel and are enclosed within an elliptical ring. The message that appears throughout the video teaser says, "Bells and whistles make noise. We make phones." However, the video teaser doesn't confirm if the same camera setup will be present on the standard variant of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone.

    OnePlus 7 Pro camera specs leak

    Previously, a Twitter-based tipster revealed the camera specifications of the OnePlus 7 Pro. Going by the same, the device is speculated to feature a 48MP primary camera sensor with f/1.6 aperture, EIS and OIS suppport, an 8MP secondary telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and f/2.4 aperture and a 16MP third ultra wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 117-degree field of view.

     

    On the other hand, the OnePlus 7 is speculated to feature a dual camera module at its rear with a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP secondary depth sensor.

    Leaked pricing

    A few days back, in response to a user's query, the company's CEO Pete Lau shed light on the rough pricing of the flagship device. He revealed that the device could be priced around 5000 yuan (approx. Rs. 52,000). This could be the pricing of the Pro variant with advanced specifications.

    Read More About: oneplus 7 oneplus news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2019, 11:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 26, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue