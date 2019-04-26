OnePlus 7 Pro triple rear cameras teased by company News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu It is now confirmed that the OnePlus 7 Pro will have three rear cameras.

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are all set to go official on May 14. While we are a few weeks ahead of the announcement, a new teaser shared by the company has confirmed the presence of triple rear cameras on this device. As per a plethora of leaks and speculations we have seen till date, the Pro variant will have triple cameras at its rear while the standard OnePlus 7 will stick to the dual camera setup.

OnePlus 7 Pro teaser

As per a video teaser shared by OnePlus on its official Twitter, Instagram and other social media handles, a sketch of the device is seen flaunting triple rear cameras. The cameras are positioned vertically at the top center of the rear panel and are enclosed within an elliptical ring. The message that appears throughout the video teaser says, "Bells and whistles make noise. We make phones." However, the video teaser doesn't confirm if the same camera setup will be present on the standard variant of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone.

OnePlus 7 Pro camera specs leak

Previously, a Twitter-based tipster revealed the camera specifications of the OnePlus 7 Pro. Going by the same, the device is speculated to feature a 48MP primary camera sensor with f/1.6 aperture, EIS and OIS suppport, an 8MP secondary telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and f/2.4 aperture and a 16MP third ultra wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 117-degree field of view.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 7 is speculated to feature a dual camera module at its rear with a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP secondary depth sensor.

Leaked pricing

A few days back, in response to a user's query, the company's CEO Pete Lau shed light on the rough pricing of the flagship device. He revealed that the device could be priced around 5000 yuan (approx. Rs. 52,000). This could be the pricing of the Pro variant with advanced specifications.