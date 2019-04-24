OnePlus 7 Pro could be priced around Rs. 52,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu OnePlus 7 Pro could be the most expensive smartphone from the company.

OnePlus has confirmed that it will unveil its flagship smartphone - OnePlus 7 on May 14. The launch event will take place in multiple locations including India, China, the UK and the US. For the first time, the company will launch two smartphones - OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro at the same time.

From the existing reports and official teasers, it is highly speculated that the OnePlus 7 Pro will be the most advanced offering from the company. One of the video teasers shared by the company confirmed that this flagship device will be arrive with a major display upgrade featuring a faster 90Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. Eventually, it would carry an expensive price tag.

OnePlus 7 Pro price hinted

Now, the company's co-founder and CEO Pete Lau has taken to Weibo (via ITHome) to spill the beans about its pricing. In response to a user's query if 5000 yuan (approx. Rs. 52,000) would be enough to buy the OnePlus 7 Pro, Lau has replied saying that it would be just enough.

A few days back, in an interview, Lau shared some vital details about the OnePlus 7 Pro. He claimed that the smartphone will feature a significant display upgrade and will be available in a 5G version as well. He noted that the company has made 3x more investment on the display this year as compared to its predecessor models.

Given the improved display and other enhancements, it makes sense to believe that the Pro variant could be priced around 5000 yuan (approx. Rs. 52,000). If this pricing turns out to be true, then the OnePlus 7 Pro will be the most expensive variant launched by the company till date. However, it will be relatively less expensive than its direct rivals - Samsung Galaxy S10 and Huawei Mate X.

There is no clarity if this is the alleged pricing of the base variant or the high-end variant. As per speculations, we can expect three variants to be launched - 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM and 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM.