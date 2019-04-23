OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro massive leak reveals key specs News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu OnePlus 7 Pro might use a different camera than that of the OnePlus 7.

OnePlus will announce the launch date of its upcoming flagship smartphones today. And, it is believed that the launch will happen sometime in May. In the meantime, the rumors and leaks around these devices seem not to rest.

Speculations are rife that there will be three smartphones from the company this year - OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. However, there is no clarity if all these models will be launched next month. Now, a massive leak has emerged online revealing almost all the specifications and details of the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro.

These details were shared by a Twitter-based tipster but it was taken down soon. However, MySmartPrice has managed to get the details of the upcoming OnePlus smartphones before the tweet was taken down.

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro specifications

Going by the same, the OnePlus 7 is believed to arrive with a 90Hz refresh rate with lower peak brightness and there will not be a curved display. It is believed to arrive with dual rear cameras with a 48MP primary sensor and a 2MP wide-angle lens. It was further revealed that the vanilla variant of the smartphone will support fast charging and will look similar to the renders leaked by the tipster OnLeaks.

Furthermore, the OnePlus 7 will be available for purchase starting from May 22 in the US and T-Mobile users can but it from May 14. But it did not reveal any information regarding the India launch and pricing of the device.

The OnePlus 7 Pro will have a different camera, reveals the tipster. Going by a recent report, the device is speculated to feature a 48MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP secondary telephoto sensor with 3x zoom and f/2.4 aperture and a 16MP third ultra wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. Another recent report tipped that there will be a 2K Display on the Pro variant and that it will support 5G connectivity.