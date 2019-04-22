OnePlus 7 Pro leak tips at triple cameras with 48MP primary sensor News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu OnePlus 7 Pro details have been let out by a tipster.

OnePlus is highly anticipated to take the wraps off two flagship smartphones sometime in May. The company recently confirmed that it will announce the launch date of the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro on April 23. While the launch details is awaited by fans, a fresh claim by a tipster has revealed an interesting detail about the Pro variant.

OnePlus 7 Pro camera details

As per a Twitter-based tipster Max.J, the higher-end model will reportedly arrive with an extra camera than the standard variant. Well, there will be triple camera sensors at the rear of the OnePlus 7 Pro. The device is speculated to feature a 48MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP secondary telephoto sensor with 3x zoom and f/2.4 aperture and a 16MP third ultra wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. The tipster also notes tat the 5G variant from the company will be called OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.

What to expect?

Both OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 are likely to use the same Snapdragon 855 flagship chipset. The Pro variant is believed to feature a full-screen display, a pop-up camera and a notchless display. Furthermore, the screen is likely to support 90Hz refresh rate, which is faster than its predecessor with 60Hz refresh rate. This makes us believe that the Pro variant will be ideal for gaming purposes. It will also have a 3.5mm headphone jack that the 6T missed.

Until now, OnePlus has been able to deliver smartphones that offer necessary features to its flagship devices despite increasing their pricing. With the OnePlus 7 Pro, the company is expected to take things to the next level by joining the likes of Samsung, Huawei and others. Undoubtedly, the pricing of this upcoming OnePlus smartphone is expected to be relatively lower than its rivals such as Samsung Galaxy S10 or Huawei P30 though it will be higher than its predecessors.

For more details regarding the smartphone, we need to wait for the official confirmation from the company.