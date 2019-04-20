OnePlus 7 launch date will be announced on April 23 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu OnePlus 7 is expected to be announced sometime in May.

OnePlus is expected to take the wraps off its flagship smartphones sometime in May. Previously, we have come across speculations that the launch event might be held in May. Now, there is an official confirmation regarding the same from the company's CEO.

As of a recent tweet by Pete Lau, the OnePlus CEO, the company will announce the launch date of OnePlus 7 on April 23. Don't mistake it to be the launch date of the device. On April 23, the company will confirm when it will unveil the next flagship smartphone. Again, there is no clarity regarding the exact device to be launched as the company is expected to unveil three smartphones - OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and 7 Pro 5G this year.

Recent video teaser

Recently, Lau shared a video teaser revealing the curved design of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. It also hinted that the device will be fast and smooth. He described the smartphone to be a true test of hardware and software. It could mean two aspects either the smooth and fast performance of the device or the smooth 5G experience of the 5G variant of the smartphone.

May 14 launch likely

Following this teaser, a rumor claimed that the OnePlus 7 series will be launched in India and the global markets simultaneously. While the company will confirm the launch date on Tuesday, a tipster claimed that the OnePlus 7 could be launched on May 14. It was said that the launch event will be held in New York, Bangalore and London at the same time.

What to expect?

As this is a flagship series, we can expect the upcoming OnePlus smartphones to make use of a Snapdragon 855 SoC and arrive with 6GB/8GB RAM. Recent speculations hint that the Pro variant will have an advanced display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which is faster than the 60Hz refresh rate seen on its predecessors. Also, a pop-up selfie camera and triple rear cameras are expected.