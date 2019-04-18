ENGLISH

    OnePlus 7 official teaser and OnePlus 7 Pro key specs emerge online

    OnePlus to launch three smartphones this year.

    By
    |

    OnePlus is expected to take the wraps off two smartphones on May 14. In the meantime, a slew of case renders have emerged online revealing some of its features including a triple camera setup at its rear and a pop-up selfie camera resulting in a notchless display.

    OnePlus 7 official teaser and OnePlus 7 Pro key specs emerge online

     

    Now, the company CEO Pete Lau has shared a video teaser showing the next-generation flagship smartphone. It is teased to deliver a 'Fast and Smooth' experience. The teaser also shows the presence of a curved display that belongs to one of these smartphones - the OnePlus 7 Pro. Besides this, there are claims that the Pro variant will have a much improved display.

    OnePlus 7 video teaser

    As per the official teaser shared by Lau on Twitter, the OnePlus 7 will be both fast and smooth. Though he did not divulge any key details about its specifications, the curved display of the OnePlus 7 Pro has been revealed by the teaser. The video shows the tweet hints at three new OnePlus smartphones - OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 5G as speculated recently.

    OnePlus 7 Pro key specs leak

    Besides the official teaser, the tipster Ishan Agarwal has revealed the key specifications of the OnePlus 7 Pro. Going by the same, the device is said to arrive with a QHD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. This is much improved than the previous offerings from the company has a FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The enhancements are expected to deliver relatively smoother graphics than its predecessors.

    Furthermore, the tipster has also revealed that the OnePlus 7 Pro might feature a USB Type-C 3.1 port and a 4000mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30W fast charging technology. It is likely to feature dual speakers and triple cameras at its rear with telephoto and wide-angle lenses.

     

    Though these details have not revealed the specific launch date of the smartphone, it is speculated that these smartphones will be unveiled on May 14.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 12:17 [IST]
