OnePlus 7 massive leak: Full specs and image leak via online listing News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu OnePlus 7 details are out by an online retailer’s listing. /

We are at least a couple of months away from the unveiling of the OnePlus 7 but we have already started coming across several reports regarding this upcoming flagship smartphone. Recently, we came across leaked renders and the 3D cases of this smartphone shedding light on its design.

Now, a massive leak reveals the complete specifications and the design of the smartphone. Well, the OnePlus 7 has been listed on the online retailer Giztop divulging its complete specifications and image. The image shows the front of the device confirming the notch-less display. The design appears to be similar to what we saw on the leaked renders earlier this week with just slight differences in the positioning of the buttons.

OnePlus 7 complete specifications

Going by the listing on the online retailer's website, the OnePlus 7 appears to arrive with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display. Under its hood, it is listed to employ a Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with a whopping 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. The device is likely to run Android 9 Pie topped with OxygenOS. It looks like there will be a base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage space too.

At its rear, this smartphone is likely to have triple cameras with 48MP + 20MP + 16MP cameras. It is also said to have a 16MP pop-up selfie camera that will emerge from the top. Though the image does not show the camera, it is clear to have a pop-up mechanism as the display neither has a notch nor a cutout to house the selfie camera. In a recently leaked hands-on image, we also came across the presence of Face Unlock.

The device is also said to feature an improved 4000mAh battery along with support for 44W dash charging. This is in contradictory the reports claiming that it will have VOOC fast charging seen on Oppo smartphones.

Expected price

The listing also reveals that the OnePlus 7 could be priced starting from $569 (approx. Rs. 40,000). From the previous launches and the pricing, it looks like this is the cost of the base variant.

However, there is no official confirmation from OnePlus and we need to consider these reports as a dose of skepticism until there is an official word.