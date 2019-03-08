OnePlus 7 leaked case suggest a triple camera setup with a water-drop notch

ENGLISH

    There are a plethora of rumors that the OnePlus 7 will come with a popup selfie camera. Now, the latest set of OnePlus leaks suggest that the OnePlus 7 will look a lot similar to the OnePlus 6T with some minor changes.

    OnePlus 7 leaked case suggest a triple camera setup

     

    According to the latest leak, the OnePlus 7 will feature a new and improved in-display fingerprint sensor with a water-drop notch on top. For the first time, the OnePlus 7 is expected to come with a triple camera setup, and the exact camera implementation is yet to be known.

    OnePlus 7 speculated specifications

    According to the leak, the OnePlus 7 will feature a 6.4-inch Optic AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC will power the smartphone with at least 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

    The smartphone will feature a triple camera solution at the back with a super wide angle lens, a telephoto lens, and a conventional sensor. The smartphone will also feature a high-resolution front-facing camera with support for 1080p video recording capability.

    The OnePlus 7 is likely to come with a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for next-gen Dash Charging or Warp charging, which should be able to charge the smartphone from 0 to 100% in less than 90 minutes. The smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie with custom Oxygen OS 9 skin on top.

     

    Considering the recent reports, the OnePlus 7 is expected to cost more than the OnePlus 6T, and the OnePlus 7 will be the most expensive OnePlus smartphone to date.

    In India, the base variant of the OnePlus 6T retails for Rs 37,999, and the price of the OnePlus 7 is expected to start from Rs 40,000 for the base variant, and the smartphone will compete against the LG V40 ThinQ, and the Samsung Galaxy S10e.

    Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 7:17 [IST]
