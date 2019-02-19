ENGLISH

    Possible OnePlus 7 with bezel-less design spotted online

    OnePlus 7 is expected to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

    OnePlus, the premium smartphone brand based out in China is all set to showcase the company's first 5G enabled smartphone at MWC 2019. According to the reports, the company is expected to launch the first 5G smartphone along with the OnePlus 7, which is not expected to support 5G network.

    Possible OnePlus 7 with bezel-less design spotted online

     

    Now, a possible OnePlus 7 has been spotted online, which indicates some of the features and design elements of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone.

    OnePlus 7 design

    Considering the leaked image, the OnePlus 7 has a bezel-less and notch-less display design with a bit of a bezel on the top portion of the display, which is expected to house the earpiece, front-facing camera, and other necessary sensors. Just like the OnePlus 6T, the OnePlus 7 is expected to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

    The leak does not showcase the back panel of the smartphone. Considering the leak, the OnePlus 7 is expected to come with a triple camera setup with a standard sensor, a super wide angle lens, and a telephoto lens to offer 2x optical zoom. The smartphone is expected to look similar to the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 or the Honor Magic 2.

    OnePlus 7 specifications

    According to speculations, the OnePlus 7 is expected to come with a 6.4-inch OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC will power the smartphone with 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage.

     

    The smartphone will feature a premium all-glass unibody design with water-resistance. Just like the OnePlus 6T, the OnePlus 7 will support fast charging via USB type C port. The smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom Oxygen OS skin on top.

    As of now, there is no information on the additional details of the OnePlus 7. For sure, the OnePlus 7 will cost slightly more than the OnePlus 6T.

    OnePlus 7 concept

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 10:08 [IST]
