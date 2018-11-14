ENGLISH

OnePlus 7 won't support 5G, company said to launch a separate 5G smartphone

OnePlus confirms that OnePlus 7 will not support 5G connectivity, and the company is planning to launch a separate smartphone for 5G.

    Recently OnePlus Ceo Pete Lau has publicly announced that the company's first 5G ready smartphone will be released in 2019. Just after the announcement, there were reports coming out anticipating that the 5G enabled smartphone will be the successor of the OnePlus 6T, the OnePlus 7. However, the company has said that the first 5G phone will not be the OnePlus 7. The company cleared that its next flagship phone will not be the 5G phone, this means that OnePlus will introduce a brand-new smartphone at the beginning of 2019.

    The OnePlus spokesperson told CNET, that the OnePlus 7 is not going to feature the next-generation 5G technology. The company will introduce another smartphone with 5G to compete with Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S10 which is said to be the first 5G device from the company. With this information, the company has made an new suspense about the upcoming smartphone from OnePlus. Currently, there is no clue what the company is going to launch as their 5G enable smartphone and what will be the name of the device.

    Meanwhile, Lua has confirmed the launch timelines of the OnePlus 7, according to him, the flagship phone will be launch in the first half of 2019. However, it's not clear yet when the 5G smartphone is going to make its way to the smartphone market. There are some reports which suggest that the company will showcase the device in the Mobile World Congress 2019.

    The report also suggests that the successor to the OnePlus 7, the OnePlus 7T will also not support the 5G telecom technology to keep the cost under control. This clearly means that the company is planning an all-new series of smartphone, especially for 5G. Which also means that the brand-new smartphone with 5G support will be more expensive than the flagship smartphones.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 14, 2018, 17:00 [IST]
