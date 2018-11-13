ENGLISH

OnePlus 7 Concept Render: Triple camera with in-display selfie camera

OnePlus 7 might launch in MWC 2019

    OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 6T in India, the latest flagship smartphone and the first one from the brand with an in-display fingerprint sensor or Screen Unlock technology. And now, the concept renders of the OnePlus 7 already surfaced online, which sheds some light on some of the important changes that the OnePlus 7 might feature.

    According to the concept renders posted on GizmoChina, the OnePlus 7 will have a triple camera setup similar to the one seen on the recently launched Oppo RX17 Pro. Here is the first look at the OnePlus 7 based on the concept renders.

    A triple camera smartphone

    The OnePlus 7 is most likely to launch with triple camera setup. The smartphone is most likely to feature the following camera setup. The triple camera setup will come with a 16 MP primary sensor with a variable aperture (f/1.5 t0 f/2.4), a secondary telephoto lens with an f/2.6 aperture and a TOF (Time of Flight) sensor to capture 3D images.

    In-display fingerprint sensor, In-display selfie camera

    Just like the OnePlus 6T, the OnePlus 7 will have an in-display fingerprint sensor. In addition to the in-display fingerprint sensor, the OnePlus 7 will have an in-display front-facing camera. The selfie shooter will be behind the display and will offer a notch similar to the Samsung's Infinity-O notch with a massive 24 MP selfie camera.

    Due to the in-screen camera and in-screen fingerprint sensor, the OnePlus 7 will offer the highest screen to body ratio with no bezels or no notch design.

    4150 mAh battery

    The OnePlus 6T has the biggest battery compared to other OnePlus smartphones, with the launch of the OnePlus 7, the company will offer a bigger 4150 mAh battery with Dash Charging. As OnePlus has already confirmed, the OnePlus 7 will not support 5G network. Instead, the company will launch a new series of smartphones to introduce the 5G network.

    The OnePlus 7 is also expected to pack in next-generation Dash Charge technology based on Oppo Super VOOC charging, which could charge the battery from 0 to 100% in less than 60 minutes.

    Source

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 13, 2018, 10:47 [IST]
