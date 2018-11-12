ENGLISH

OnePlus teases OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple color variant global launch

OnePlus India has teased the launch of Thunder Purple color variant of OnePlus 6T for the global market on its official Twitter handle.

    OnePlus smartphones are no doubt one of the powerful devices we have in the market in the sub Rs 40,000 price segment. The company's latest offering OnePLus 6T is another example of the company's ingenuity in manufacturing a smartphone. Even though the OnePlus 6T brings only subtle changes over its predecessor, it still is one of the feature-rich smartphones which you can get in the market. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has already launched the Thunder Purple color variant of the OnePlus 6T in it hometown China, now the company is bringing the new color variant for rest of the globe.

    OnePlus teases OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple color variant global launch

    OnePlus India has teased the launch of Thunder Purple color variant of OnePlus 6T for the global market on its official Twitter handle. The company has teased the new variant with a caption "Elegance infused with the brilliance of thunderstorms. #ThunderPurple is coming". OnePlus has also tweeted an image which teases the new color variant of the OnePlus 6T with a purple velvet material featuring a new OnePlus logo.

    As of now, OnePlus has not released any specific date for the launch of the new color variant for the global market, however, considering that the new color variant is officially announced in China, we can expect the launch in the coming weeks. Notably, it is primarily a cosmetic change and there will be no change in the hardware of the device. As for the Indian pricing, it is expected that the new variant will carry the same price tag as the Midnight Black and Mirror Black color variant of OnePlus 6T.

    To recall, the flagship OnePlus 6T packs a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Protecting the screen is a Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC which is paired with Adreno 630 GPU. The device is available in 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

    Image Source

    Story first published: Monday, November 12, 2018, 12:15 [IST]
