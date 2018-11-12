OnePlus 5T receives Oxygen OS 5.1.7 update with Treble support and Bluetooth fix

OnePlus has started to roll out a new software update for the yester year's flagship smartphones from the company. The OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T are now being treated with Android 8.1 Oreo-based Oxygen OS 5.1.7 with a bunch of new features and bug fixes. Here are the complete details on the latest Oxygen OS for the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T.

With the latest update for the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T, the Bluetooth stability issue has been resolved, which now offers more stable Bluetooth connections. The latest software update for the OnePlus 5/5T does come with Google Treble support, which enables seamless Android OS upgrades in the future.

The update also introduces VoLTE support for Idea and Vodafone networks with October's Google monthly security update.

How to install Oxygen OS 5.1.7 on the OnePlus 5/5T?

Go to Settings > About device > Software > Update software to install the latest build of Oxygen OS on the OnePlus 5 or the OnePlus 5T.

OnePlus 5T specifications

The OnePlus 5T is an improved version of the OnePlus 5, which comes with a 5.99-inch Optic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 with 18:9 aspect ratio, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC with 6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage with dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE.

The smartphone has a dual camera setup with a 16 MP primary sensor and a 20 MP low-light sensor. On the front, the device has a 16 MP front-facing camera with support for Face Unlock.

The OnePlus 5T has a 3300 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging (Dash Charging) via USB type C port and a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. The smartphone was launched with Android 7 Nougat and will receive Android 9 Pie update in the next few weeks.