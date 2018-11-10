OnePlus 6T teardown reveals camera lens under display

OnePlus 6T is an advanced offering from the company featuring an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is a concept that has been speculated for long and implemented in smartphones this year. This new biometric technology is being deployed by several smartphone makers. However, the OnePlus flagship seems to have made an innovation in the same.

A teardown of the smartphone performed by the YouTube channel JerryRigEverything shows its internet components. And, the highlight is the optical in-display fingerprint sensor used by the device. Well, there is a small camera sensor, which is designed in order to light up when it is used.

OnePlus 6T teardown

The teardown video shows Zack removing the rear panel of the smartphone and dismantling the battery. He then removes the plastic panel with the NFC chip, which protects the motherboard. Following the same, the dual-camera module at the rear is separated from the motherboard. This shows the OIS on the primary camera.

He removes the protective plastic case on the fingerprint sensor exposing the optical in-display fingerprint sensor. When he takes the fingerprint sensor out, it can be seen that it comprises of a sensor and a camera lens.

How OnePlus 6T in-display fingerprint sensor works?

Talking about the functionality of the in-display fingerprint sensor used by the smartphone, the camera lens under the display will take a close-up photo of the fingerprint and record it for future unlocking using the illuminators on the screen. This technology might pave way for a new innovation of using selfie cameras under the display in the future. This way, manufacturers can get rid of the display notch for good.

Removing the sensor reveals a translucent hole. Zack is seen turning on the device without the fingerprint sensor to show that the screen will still work pretty well without any shine. So, this shows that the LEDs in the screen will shine only in one direction. He then assembles all the components making the in-display fingerprint sensor function normally once again.

Durability test

The same YouTube channel posted the durability test video of the OnePlus 6T as soon as the device was launched. In the durability test video, it was seen that the smartphone's in-display fingerprint sensor can withstand scratches and works fine.