OnePlus 6T launch highlights: In-display fingerprint sensor, 256GB storage and more

Finally, after a slew of rumors and speculations, the OnePlus 6T is now official. The device has been unveiled at an event in the US and comes with a slew of improvements and upgrades. It arrives with an in-display fingerprint sensor, a relatively large display, upgraded cameras with the low-light mode, a bigger battery and more.
As the device has been launched in the US, we are yet to know its official pricing in India. However, it will be launched in India tomorrow at an event in Delhi and we will get to know its pricing and other details soon.
OnePlus 6T price and availability
In the US, the device will go on sale starting from today itself via T-Mobile. OnePlus and the carrier have signed a deal to sell the smartphone. It will be available in Midnight Black and Mirror Black colors and come in three storage options - 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at $549 (approx. Rs. 40,000), 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at $579 (approx. Rs. 43,000) and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM priced at $629 (approx. Rs. 46,000).
OnePlus 6T specifications and features
This smartphone bestows a larger 6.41-inch FHD+ Optic AMOLED display with a teardrop notch at its top, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and an in-display fingerprint sensor called Screen Unlock. This technology is touted to unlock the device in just 0.34 seconds.
Under its hood, the OnePlus 6T uses a Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage space. There is no microSD card slot this time as well. The battery capacity is 3700mAh battery and it is clubbed with 20W fast charging instead of Dash Charge. And, the device misses out on 64GB storage space, IP rating, wireless charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The camera specifications are similar to those of the OnePlus 6. It has a dual-camera module at its rear with a 16MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 20MP secondary sensor with f/2.0 aperture. However, it comes with Nightscape low-light mode and other improvements.
The device runs Android 9 Pie topped with the new OxygenOS with over 500 software optimizations for a faster performance. It has the Smart Boost feature for faster processing as well.