OnePlus 6T roundup: 10 features to expect

In-display fingerprint sensor

We have come across numerous speculations that this smartphone will have an optical in-display fingerprint sensor taking it closer to Oppo and Vivo flagships launched this year. Following the same, there have been a slew of teasers and confirmations from the company that there will be an in-display fingerprint sensor on this smartphone. Besides this, the device is expected to carry a similar design language as its predecessor.

A relatively bigger display

The OnePlus 6T is expected to flaunt a larger display without having an impact on its overall size. The latest reports suggest that this smartphone will be narrower and slightly taller than its predecessor. This can be possible by thin bezels around the screen. Talking about the screen, this device is likely to flaunt a relatively larger 6.4-inch display while its predecessor has a 6.28-inch display.

Waterdrop notch

Given that the waterdrop notch design is the recent trend on flagship smartphones from Oppo and Vivo, we can expect the OnePlus 6T is also expected to flaunt such a design. This will render more screen space making it immersive to watch videos and play games using the smartphone.

Corning Gorilla Glass 6

OnePlus 6T is said to be the rebranded Oppo R17, which was launched as a China exclusive device. Given that the Oppo R17 features the Gorilla Glass 6 protection, we can expect the same to be seen on the OnePlus 6T as well.

Android 9 Pie with new OxygenOS UI

The company had confirmed that the OnePlus 6T will run Android 9 Pie out of the box. It has also been confirmed that Android Pie will be topped with the new OxygenOS UI, which has improved navigation gestures. This will give a stock Android-like experience without much customization and clutter. And, it will make the interface on the 6T different from that on the OnePlus 6 despite the fact that both run Android Pie.

No 3.5mm headphone jack

This time, it has been confirmed that the flagship killer will not have the 3.5mm headphone jack. The same has been confirmed by the company's co-founder Carl Pei. For this reason, the company has announced new USB Type-C Bullets headphones to be used with this smartphone.

No 64GB storage variant

OnePlus 5, 5T and OnePlus 6 have come up with 64GB storage space in the base variant. However, the leaked Indian pricing of this smartphone suggest that the base variant of the 6T will be launched with 128GB storage space. This makes us believe that there will no 64GB variant this time.

Low-light camera

A camera sample shared by the Pete Lau, the CEO of OnePlus hints that the device will render a good low-light camera performance. The camera sample has high dynamic range and low noise. And, there are reports that the company will introduce the variable f/1.5-f/2.4 aperture in the rear camera module making it on par with other premium offerings in the smartphone arena.

Upgraded 20MP selfie camera

OnePlus 6 uses a 16MP selfie camera. But the upcoming smartphone is expected to arrive with a upgraded 20MP selfie camera with improved capabilities.

Bigger battery

So long, OnePlus has been using a 3300mAh battery in its smartphones but it looks like the 6T will bring a difference in this segment. The Carl Pei hinted that we can expect a bigger battery to be used in this one. And, there are speculations that it could get the power from a 3700mAh battery. If this turns out to be true, this one will use a 400mAh more capacious battery than the one used by its predecessor.