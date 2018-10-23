OnePlus 6T will have a better low-light camera: Camera sample teased

OnePlus recently confirmed the fact that, the OnePlus 6T will offer a significant improvement over the OnePlus 6, especially with the low-light photography, and now Pete Lau, the CEO of OnePlus has shared an actual camera sample from the OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus 6T low-light performance

As expected, the image looks detailed with high dynamic range and low-noise, especially considering the fact that the photo was taken in the low-light. The watermark on the bottom portion of the photo also confirms that the OnePlus 6T will have a dual camera setup and not a triple camera setup. This photo was taken in Shenzhen after sunset. Though the image looks nice and crispy, we cannot justify the fact that the OnePlus 6T can take better low-light images that the OnePlus 6.

OnePlus 6T specifications

According to previous leaks and speculations, the OnePlus 6T will cost Rs 37,999 for the base variant in India for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, whereas the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model will retail for Rs 40,999, and the high-end model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage will retail for Rs 44,999.

The smartphone will have a 6.4-inch Optic AMOLED Display with FHD+ resolution with an in-screen fingerprint reader. The smartphone will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and will launch on the 29th of October in New York.

The smartphone will have a dual camera setup with a 16 MP primary sensor and a 20 MP secondary sensor. On the front, the phone will have a 16 MP selfie shooter. With respect to camera features, the OnePlus 6T will support 4K video recording @ 60fps, 1080p video recording @ 240fps, and slow-motion video recording @ 480fps.

The OnePlus 6T will also have a significantly bigger battery compared to the OnePlus 6, where the device will come with a 3700 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Dash Charge via USB type C port. Unlike the OnePlus 6, the OnePlus 6T will not feature a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The company has also confirmed that the OnePlus 6T will neither support wireless charging nor the IP rating for water and dust resistance.