OnePlus 7 concept shows sliding design, five cameras and more

When it comes to the smartphone industry, this year has been an innovative one as many trends became mainstream. One such trend is the implementation of sliding parts, especially the camera. We have seen quite a few smartphones such as the Vivo NEX, Oppo Find X and Honor Magic 2 featuring a sliding design.

Given that we have seen some devices with this design, we can expect many more models to be launched with a similar design next year. Going by the recent speculations, OnePlus 7, the next generation flagship model from the company is also expected to sport a sliding camera.

A YouTube channel Techconfigurations, which is well-known for sharing concept renders of upcoming smartphones based on leaks and speculations has come up with new concept video for the OnePlus 7. And, this video shows the smartphone sporting a sliding mechanism with dual selfie cameras and a triple-camera module at the rear. Let's take a look at the concept video and renders from here.

Large screen space Going by the concept video, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone is believed to sport a large 6.5-inch QHD+ AMOLED Infinity Display. There appear to be slim bezels at the sides, top and bottom giving a massive screen space. In addition to this, the designer has imagined that there could be an in-display fingerprint sensor. Triple rear cameras Well, we have already come across a few smartphones with triple cameras at the rear. And, the OnePlus 7 is believed to join the list. Already, there are speculations regarding the same and this concept designer believes that there could be 16MP + 20MP + 16MP sensors with AI capabilities, PDAF, dual OIS, and 4K video recording support. Dual selfie cameras with sliding mechanism As seen in this render, the device is likely to sport a sliding design as the Oppo Find X. And, once it slides out, it is believed to expose the dual selfie cameras with 16MP + 12MP sensors. This camera module might be accompanied by a dedicated selfie flash. Watch the concept video We shouldn't take all the details and design revealed by this concept video as final as an official confirmation from the company is important. We will get to know more details regarding the device in the coming months. However, you can watch this OnePlus 7 concept video from here.