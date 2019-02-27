OnePlus 7 will miss-out on one major trending feature: Report News oi-Vivek OnePlus 7 is expected to launch in Q2 of 2019

OnePlus has officially showcased the company's first 5G smartphone at MWC 2019. Similarly, the company is also working on OnePlus 7, which is not expected to support 5G network, and the remaining specs-sheet is expected to stay identical to the OnePlus's 5G smartphone.

Now, according to the latest report from CNET, the OnePlus 7 will miss out on a significant feature, which is available on smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S10, Xiaomi Mi 9, and the LG V50 ThinQ. Just like the OnePlus 6T, the OnePlus 7 will not support wireless charging.

Though the OnePlus smartphone might not support wireless charging, the Dash Charging or the Warp charging offered on OnePlus smartphones is the best in the industry in terms of charge times. The upcoming OnePlus 7 is most likely to support Warp Charging similar to the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, which can charge the smartphone from 0 to 100% in less than 90 minutes.

OnePlus 7 expected to launch in Q2 of 2019

The OnePlus 7 is scheduled to launch in the Q2 of 2019 with an all-display design with no notch, no bezel design. Rumors predict that the OnePlus 7 will have a popup selfie camera similar to the Vivo V15 Pro.

The smartphone will come with a 6.4-inch Optic OLED display with FHD+ resolution with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC will power the smartphone with at least 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus 7 is speculated to feature a triple camera setup with a standard sensor, a telephoto lens, and a super wide angle lens. Just like the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T, the OnePlus 7 will offer a premium looking glass-metal design with a slim profile.

Stay tuned to GizBot to know more about the features and specifications of the OnePlus 7.