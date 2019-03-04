OnePlus 7 hands-on image emerges online after 3D renders News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu OnePlus 7 is likely to arrive with a pop-up selfie camera and a notchless design.

Going by the OnePlus launch pattern, the first flagship of the year will see the light of the day sometime in the second quarter. As we are in March, there are speculations that the next-generation flagship model - the OnePlus 7 could be unveiled sometime in May.

Talking about this upcoming OnePlus smartphone, earlier today, we came across a set of 360-degree renders that give us a glance at the design of this device from all the angles. These renders hint at a pop-up selfie camera and a notchless design similar to the newly launched Vivo V15 Pro.

OnePlus 7 hands-on image leak

In the meantime, another leak has surfaced online showing the device. This time, it is a leaked hands-on image giving us a look at the front design of the alleged OnePlus 7. Well, this image has been revealed by a tipster on Twitter via True-tech.

Going by the leaked OnePlus 7 hands-on image, the smartphone might arrive with a pop-up selfie camera and a notchless design as seen in the leaked renders. Talking about the screen space, it looks like there will be a high screen-to-body ratio of over 90%. Also, the image shows the face unlock setup page hinting that there will be facial recognition along with the in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides these, this image does not divulge any further details.

OnePlus 7 rumors

Based on the previous reports, the OnePlus 7 is rumored to arrive with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of additional storage. An in-display fingerprint sensor is also expected. The device is speculated to arrive with a triple rear camera module and a juicier 4150mAh battery.

There were speculations that it might feature wireless charging and could be the first OnePlus smartphone to be launched with 5G support. However, it was brushed off by the company's co-founder Pete Lau at the MWC 2019. He clarified that the OnePlus 7 will not support wireless charging but come with improved rapid charging technology. Also, it is unlikely to be the company's first 5G smartphone. There are claims that the company could be working on a different 5G smartphone that might be unveiled after the OnePlus 7.