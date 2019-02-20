Vivo V15 Pro launch live updates: Expected price, specs and features News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Catch the live updates as they unfold at the Vivo launch event from here.

We have been seeing several reports regarding the Vivo V15 Pro. The device has been hitting the rumor mills constantly over the past few weeks. This smartphone is all set to be launched in India today at 12 PM. The company will live stream the launch event for fans to catch up with the live updates.

Expected price in India

Talking about the pricing of the Vivo V15 Pro, a Vivo executive had revealed that the upcoming smartphone could be priced somewhere between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 30,000 in the country. Given that the Vivo V11 Pro was launched for Rs. 25,990, it was expected that its successor could be priced under Rs. 30,000.

Vivo V15 Pro live updates

We have come up with the live updates from the launch event for interested fans. Do take a look at the updates from here.

The company claims that the device has dual-turbo mode and a dedicated "e-sports" mode for a better gaming experience. In addition to its gaming performance, the Vivo V15 Pro comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. On the hardware front, the Vivo V15 Pro is the first device in India to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. Rajen Vagadia, head for Qualcomm India is discussing the highlights of the processor. He tells about the performance improvements and battery efficiency of the chipset. It was specially developed for camera, gaming and AI. Moving on to its rear, this smartphone from Vivo has a triple camera setup. The primary sensor is a 48MP unit with the pixel binning technology. This camera comes with improved night time imaging capabilities. The secondary sensor is an 8MP lens and there is a third ultra-wide lens as well. Snapdragon 675 was developed for gaming, AI, and camera. Rehan Hooda FEBRUARY 20, 201912:47 PM Vagadia is talking about the performance improvements and battery efficiency with Snapdragon 675 SoC. Rehan Hooda FEBRUARY 20, 201912:45 PM Rajen Vagadia, the head for Qualcomm India takes the stage to discuss about the Snapdragon 675 SoC. Rehan Hooda FEBRUARY 20, 201912:45 PM V15 Pro is the first device in India to come with Snapdragon 675 SoC. Rehan Hooda FEBRUARY 20, 201912:45 PM Vivo is currently showcasing what its camera software can achieve with a video. Rehan Hooda FEBRUARY 20, 201912:45 PM The company has also added a secondary sensor along with 8-megapixel camera sensor and an ultra-wide lens. Rehan Hooda FEBRUARY 20, 201912:44 PM Ankit is talking about the 48-megapixel primary sensor on the back of the device along with the pixel binning technology that Vivo has added for improved night time images. Vivo V15 Pro carries the credits of being the world's first smartphone to arrive with a 32MP pop-up selfie camera. It uses a motorized mechanism to rise up and go down as and when it is needed. The selfie camera also comes with Face Unlock feature. The light and proximity sensors will be hidden behind the display. And, the device has been launched in blue and red color options. Talking about the Vivo V15 Pro, it is the sequel to the V11 Pro launched last year. It features an Ultra FullView display. He says that Vivo will invest 4,000 crores in India in 2019. He details that India is the first market where the Vivo V15 Pro will be launched. He is talking about the Vivo Apex smartphone and that the company tops in the camera performance in a recent survey. Nipun Marya, Director of Brand Strategy is on the stage. The event is delayed by a few minutes and we can expect it to start soon.

Vivo V15 Pro rumors

Going by the existing rumors, the Vivo V15 Pro is believed to arrive with a 32MP pop-up selfie camera. This might use the newly launched Samsung GD1 sensor that supports EIS for stable videos. The other aspects that we know so far is that the upcoming Vivo smartphone will have a triple camera setup at its rear with a 48MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP super ultra-wide angle lens and a 5MP sensor. Of these, the 48MP sensor is said to be a 12MP quad-pixel sensor with pixel binning technology. What it does is merging the data from the four pixels into a single one.