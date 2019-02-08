ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Vivo V15 Pro with 32MP pop-up selfie camera gets listed on Amazon

Vivo V15 Pro is likely to feature a pop-up selfie camera, triple rear cameras and in-display fingerprint sensor.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Vivo has already started teasing some of the features of its upcoming smartphone - the Vivo V15 Pro. Now, the upcoming smartphone has been listed on a landing page on Amazon India. It divulges some key features of the smartphone including the 32MP pop-up selfie camera, triple camera setup at its rear and more.

    Vivo V15 Pro with 32MP pop-up selfie camera gets listed on Amazon

     

    Vivo V15 Pro Amazon listing

    Talking about the Vivo smartphone, it appears to have a pop-up selfie camera arrangement similar to that of the Vivo NEX devices. This sensor will be hidden in a motorized section that will ride from the top edge of the smartphone. For this reason, it is called a pop-up selfie camera.

    Besides this, the landing page also gives us a glance at the triple camera module of this smartphone. It appears to have a 48MP primary camera sensor. This camera will output 12MP images in the extremely low-light conditions and use the pixel binning technology to enhance the sharpness, clarity and color reproduction of the images. The software will take four pixels and combine the same to create a superpixel with qualities.

    The landing page confirms that the upcoming Vivo smartphone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is also touted to be refined over the past generation in-display fingerprint modules. So, we can expect it to be faster than the ones that we have seen on previous smartphones. Even the page indicates the same. It once again confirms the February 20 launch of the smartphone.

    Expected price in India

    In the meantime, a report by MySmartPrice has revealed some key specifications and the alleged pricing of the smartphone. Going by the same, the Vivo V15 Pro might arrive with a 6.39-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Ultra FullView display. It is likely to arrive with a Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

     

    While the primary sensor in the triple camera module at its rear is said to be a 48MP lens, the others are 8MP and 5MP lenses. The device is believed to be launched with a 3700mAh battery with dual engine fast charging support.

    Talking about its pricing, the report reveals that the Vivo V15 Pro could be priced around Rs. 33,000. But an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.

    Read More About: vivo vivo v15 pro news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 11:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 8, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue