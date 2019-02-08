Vivo V15 Pro with 32MP pop-up selfie camera gets listed on Amazon

Vivo has already started teasing some of the features of its upcoming smartphone - the Vivo V15 Pro. Now, the upcoming smartphone has been listed on a landing page on Amazon India. It divulges some key features of the smartphone including the 32MP pop-up selfie camera, triple camera setup at its rear and more.

Vivo V15 Pro Amazon listing

Talking about the Vivo smartphone, it appears to have a pop-up selfie camera arrangement similar to that of the Vivo NEX devices. This sensor will be hidden in a motorized section that will ride from the top edge of the smartphone. For this reason, it is called a pop-up selfie camera.

Besides this, the landing page also gives us a glance at the triple camera module of this smartphone. It appears to have a 48MP primary camera sensor. This camera will output 12MP images in the extremely low-light conditions and use the pixel binning technology to enhance the sharpness, clarity and color reproduction of the images. The software will take four pixels and combine the same to create a superpixel with qualities.

The landing page confirms that the upcoming Vivo smartphone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is also touted to be refined over the past generation in-display fingerprint modules. So, we can expect it to be faster than the ones that we have seen on previous smartphones. Even the page indicates the same. It once again confirms the February 20 launch of the smartphone.

Expected price in India

In the meantime, a report by MySmartPrice has revealed some key specifications and the alleged pricing of the smartphone. Going by the same, the Vivo V15 Pro might arrive with a 6.39-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Ultra FullView display. It is likely to arrive with a Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

While the primary sensor in the triple camera module at its rear is said to be a 48MP lens, the others are 8MP and 5MP lenses. The device is believed to be launched with a 3700mAh battery with dual engine fast charging support.

Talking about its pricing, the report reveals that the Vivo V15 Pro could be priced around Rs. 33,000. But an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.