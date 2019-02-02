Vivo V15 Pro to have triple rear cameras with 48MP primary sensor

Vivo India expected to launch the successor to the V11 Pro later this month. This upcoming smartphone is likely to be the Vivo V15 Pro featuring a pop-up selfie camera just like the Vivo NEX. The company already sent out the invites for the launch of this smartphone to happen on February 20. Now, we have some interesting details regarding this device.

A recent report by 91mobiles has shed light on the detailed specifications of the Vivo V15 Pro. It reveals that the upcoming Vivo smartphone will sport a Super AMOLED display but there is no word regarding the display size. Also, it states that it will be one of the first waves of smartphones to be launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC.

Notably, this processor was launched back in October 2018. It is based on the 11nm SoC and assures to deliver smooth overall gaming performance. This processor is likely teamed up with Adreno 612 GPU and is capable of delivering better graphics rendering. Even the highly anticipated Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is based on this SoC.

Vivo V15 Pro camera specs

When it comes to the camera specifications, the Vivo V15 Pro is likely to feature a triple camera setup at its rear. This smartphone is believed to feature a primary 48MP sensor. The goes on explaining the functionality of the camera. It states that the images will be captured in 12MP and will use the pixel binning technology in order to result in 48MP output. This is the same technology that the 48MP sensor in the Redmi Note 7 uses.

The other camera sensors of the triple camera module are likely to include 8MP and 5MP sensors. There will be Super Autofocus capabilities as well. Up front, it is already confirmed that there will be a 32MP selfie camera.

When it comes to the other aspects, the Vivo V15 Pro will have an all-screen front and an under-display fingerprint sensor. The device is likely to come with a pop-up selfie camera and flaunt rounded corners as well as a curved back.

The pre-booking of the Vivo smartphone will debut on February 15 and there will be attractive launch offers too. We can expect it to be priced around Rs. 25,000.