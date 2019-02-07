ENGLISH

Vivo V15 Pro official TV ad leaks online ahead of launch

Vivo V15 Pro is all set to be launched in India on February 20.

    Vivo is likely to unveil the V15 and V15 Pro smartphones in India on February 20. The company has already sent the media invites for the launch event of these phones in the country. Believed to the sequel of the Vivo V11 Pro, the V15 Pro has appeared in a few leaks recently revealing what we can expect from it.

    Now, the upcoming Vivo smartphone has been leaked via a video and it appears to be an official TV commercial. One comes just days after the leaked poster gave us a glance at the pop-up camera, innovative design and almost bezel-less front of the smartphone.

    Vivo V15 Pro TV commercial

    The leaked TV commercial of the Vivo V15 Pro as seen in the video below shows the presence of a pop-up selfie camera. There are speculations that this one could be a 32MP sensor. As we have not seen such a high resolution camera at the front till date, this one is touted to be the "World's First 32MP Pop-up Selfie Camera" in the commercial. We can expect the same to click stunning selfie shots.

    There is no clarity regarding the sensor it will use - a Sony sensor or Samsung ISOCELL GD1 sensor. But there are speculations of the latter as the Samsung sensor has 0.8 μm pixel size and uses the 4-in-1 pixel binning technology to deliver stunning output.

     

    Besides the camera and design of the upcoming Vivo smartphone, the leaked TV commercial also confirms that the smartphone could be launched on February 20. It shows that there will be a Snapdragon 675 SoC under its hood.

    Expected price in India

    As of now, there is no word regarding the availability and pricing of the Vivo V15 Pro in India. However, there are claims that the pre-booking of the device will debut on February 15. From the speculations, it is expected to be priced from Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000 in the country. However, we need to wait for an official confirmation from the Chinese manufacturer regarding the same.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
