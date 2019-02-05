Massive Vivo V15 Pro leak: Everything you need to know

Vivo India is gearing up for the launch of the Vivo V15 and Vivo V15 Pro on the 20th of January. These smartphones are expected to mimic the Vivo NEX by featuring a pop-up selfie camera setup. Now, a promotional poster of the Vivo V15 and the Pro moniker has been leaked online, reaffirming the design and specifications of the Vivo V15 duo.

The major difference between the Vivo V15 and the Vivo V15 Pro

The Vivo V15 and the Vivo V15 Pro are expected to have a similar outer design. Just like the Vivo V11 Pro and the Vivo V11, the Pro moniker is expected to come with an OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor, whereas the Vivo 15 is expected to feature an IPS LCD screen with a physical fingerprint sensor.

Vivo might also reserve the #mce_temp_url#popup camera mechanism to the Vivo V15 Pro, which is expected to cost slightly more than the non-pro moniker.

Vivo V15 Pro leaked specifications

According to the leaks, the Vivo V15 Pro will feature a 6.4-inch OLED display with a new and improved in-display fingerprint sensor. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC will power the device with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The device, in total, will have four cameras (three on the back and one on the front). The primary camera setup with consists of a 48 MP primary sensor, 8 MP wide angle sensor, and a 5 MP sensor with super autofocus capability. On the front, the device will have a massive 32 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

The Vivo V15 Pro will be fueled by a 4500 mAh battery, which is one of the biggest capacity battery that we have seen on a Vivo smartphone, assisted by fast charging capability. The device is most likely to run on Android 9 Pie OS with a custom skin on top.

A few reports suggest that the Vivo V15 Pro will be available for pre-order in India from the 15th of Feb, and the smartphone is expected to be priced between Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000.

