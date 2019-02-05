Vivo V15 Pro listed on Geekbench ahead of launch, key specs out

Vivo is gearing up to unveil the successor of its popular mid-range Vivo 11 Pro, the Vivo 15 Pro this month. The company has scheduled an event for the same in India on 20th February 2019. The key highlight of the device is its 48MP primary camera sensor which has been also used on the Honor View20 and Redmi Note 7 smartphones. The Vivo V15 Pro has already made its way to the rumor mill revealing the major specifications and features that it will offer. Now, ahead of its official launch, the device has made its way to the benchmarking platform Geekbench.

As with the usual Geekbench listings, this list also reveals the specifications benchmarking scores of the Vivo V15 Pro smartphone. In terms of benchmark scores, the upcoming Vivo V15 Pro (Vivo 1818) smartphone has logged a score of 2,382 points in the single-core tests, on the other hand, it has achieved a score of 6,479 points in the multi-core tests.

The listing shows the device carrying a model number Vivo 1818 and is seen running on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 6150 chipset. This is apparently the codename for the Snapdragon 675 chipset which suggests that it will be the next mid-range offering by the company. The chipset onboard will be paired with 6GB of RAM that will take care of all the multitasking at hand. It is speculated that Vivo will ship this device with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box that will be based on Funtouch OS on top.

Previous leaks surrounding the Vivo V15 Pro suggest that the smartphone will make use of a 32MP selfie camera at the front which will come with a slider mechanism. The pop-up selfie camera at the front will be similar to the one Vivo Nex sports. It is expected to come with a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers and will be backed by a decent 3,500mAh battery unit.