OnePlus 7 3D CAD renders suggest a pop-up selfie camera design News oi-Vivek OnePlus 7 is most likely to launch in June 2019

Most of the Android smartphone markers launched their flagship smartphones at MWC 2018. Now, one more premium company is gearing up to launch their upcoming smartphone, and here is the first look at the OnePlus 7.

The OnePlus 7 3D CAD renders have surfaced online, which showcases a number of changes compared to the OnePlus 6T, the current flagship smartphone from OnePlus. Here is everything we know about the 9th flagship smartphone or the 10th smartphone from OnePlus.

OnePlus 7 design

For the most part, OnePlus 7's looks similar to the OnePlus 6T with a minimalistic design. One major difference between the OnePlus 6T and the later is the front-display. The OnePlus 6T features a water-notch notch, whereas the OnePlus 7 has a bezel-less design with a pop-up selfie camera, similar to the recently launched Vivo V15 Pro.

Unlike the Vivo V15 Pro, the pop-up camera on the OnePlus 7 is on the left side, which differs from Oppo's and Vivo's implementation. OnePlus 7 retains the slider alert with a volume rocker and a power button.

The next significantly visible change on the OnePlus 7 is the camera setup. For the first time, OnePlus has come up with a triple rear-facing cameras, and the system is most likely to include a telephoto, a super wide angle, and a normal sensor.

OnePlus 7 speculated specifications

The OnePlus 7 is expected to come with a 6.5-inch Optic OLED display with FHD+ resolution with a new and improved in-display fingerprint sensor. The Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 SoC will power the smartphone sans the 5G support.

The base variant of the OnePlus 7 is expected to carry at least 6 GB of RAM, which might go up to 10 or 12 GB on the high-end variant. The OnePlus 7 will feature a 4150 mAh battery, the biggest that we have seen on a OnePlus smartphone, which should offer better battery backup, compared to the predecessor.

Lastly, the smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie with Oxygen OS skin on top. OnePlus 7 is expected to launch in the month of June and is expected to cost around Rs 40,000 for the base variant, and the price of the high-end variant might soar up to Rs 50,000.