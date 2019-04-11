OnePlus to launch 3 phones this year; 5G phone case renders leak News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Three smartphones are expected to be launched by OnePlus this year.

For the past few years, OnePlus has been launching two smartphones every year. So long, there were claims that the company will launch two phones this year too. Now, fresh reports make us believe that there will be three devices from the brand this time.

Word is that the company will unveil the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and a 5G enabled device. The information comes from the infamous Twitter-based tipster Ishan Agarwal.

Upcoming OnePlus smartphones

Talking about the upcoming OnePlus smartphones, the standard variant is said to arrive with the model number GM1901/03/05 while the OnePlus 7 Pro is said to carry the model numbers GM1911/13/15/17. And, the 5G smartphone from OnePlus is likely to have the model number GM1920.

OnePlus 5G phone case renders leak

Soon after the leak of the OnePlus 7 Pro, another tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore took to Twitter to share the case renders of the alleged OnePlus 7/6T 5G. Spotted by GSMArena, the design of the OnePlus 5G phone appears to be identical to that of the OnePlus 6T launched in late 2018 with a difference in the placement of the LED flash.

OnePlus 7 Pro leak

Earlier this week, we came across a report showing a couple of leaked images of the OnePlus 7 Pro. It shed light on the key specifications of the upcoming flagship device and the model number GM1915. It was speculated to be launched with a 6.67-inch OLED display, the most powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and a notchless display featuring curved edges.

It is said to arrive with a 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space and Android 9 Pie topped with the latest iteration of Oxygen OS. The rumors make us believe that there will be a triple camera setup at its rear with 48MP + 16MP + 8MP sensors.

Though these leaks suggest what we can expect from the company this year, we cannot be certain until there is an official confirmation from the company. Notably, it was already confirmed that the brand will launch a 5G smartphone and that the flagship OnePlus 7 will not be the first 5G device from OnePlus.