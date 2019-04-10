OnePlus 7 Pro massive leak: You won't believe this News oi-Vivek OnePlus 7 Pro has the biggest display compared to previous OnePlus smartphones

Currently, OnePlus 7 is the most expected flagship smartphone in India, which is expected to feature a new design language with a pop-up selfie camera. Now, the real-life images of the OnePlus 7 or the OnePlus 7 Pro have been leaked online, revealing the actual specifications of the smartphone.

Curved display with no notch, no bezel

The one significant design difference between the OnePlus 6T and the OnePlus 7 Pro is the display. The OnePlus 6T has a water-drop notch display, whereas the OnePlus 7 Pro has a completely bezel-less design, offering the highest screen to body ratio, compared to the previous generation OnePlus smartphones.

The smartphone does look similar to the Vivo V25 Pro with curved display edges, which gives the OnePlus 7 Pro a premium flagship look. According to the leak, the OnePlus 7 Pro has a 6.67-inch display, the biggest display that we have seen on a OnePlus smartphone.

Latest hardware and software

As expected, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the OnePlus 7 Pro with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB internal storage. The smartphone is most likely to come with dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie with custom Oxygen OS skin on top.

Finally, a OnePlus device with a triple camera setup

OnePlus has finally caught up with other OEMs, as the OnePlus 7 Pro is the first smartphone from the company with a triple camera setup. The smartphone has a 48 MP primary camera (most likely to use the Sony IMX 586 sensor) with a 16 MP super wide angle lens (guess), and an 8 MP telephoto lens.

As of now, there is no information on the launch of the OnePlus 7 or the OnePlus 7 Pro in India. The company is most likely to introduce the OnePlus 7 series of smartphones (yes, we are expecting more than one smartphone) in May 2019.