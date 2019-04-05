ENGLISH

    OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition going up for sale again on April 6 in India

    The smartphone will be available for purchase tomorrow, i.e, April 6 on Amazon India's website.

    By
    |

    OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer known for its premium smartphone introduced OnePlus 6T last year in India With a big 6.4-inch Optic AMOLED display and a premium Snapdragon 845 processor, this is one of the best flagships available in the market. The company is also known for introducing special edition phones and had launched a McLaren Edition of the popular OnePlus 6T last year itself in India. The same special edition is again going up for sale in the Indian market.

    OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition going up for sale again in India

     

    OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition has grabbed a whole lot of attention since its release. The company is said to bring back this variant following its popularity amongst the masses. The smartphone will be available for purchase tomorrow, i.e, April 6 on Amazon India's website. Notably, this is a limited stock sale and will be on till the stocks last. If you are planning to buy the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition make sure you check Amazon.in tomorrow for the same. The smartphone is carrying a price tag of Rs 50,999 in the Indian market.

    OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, as the name hints, is designed to deliver high-speed performance. It comes with 10GB RAM to handle all high-end tasks with ease. It runs on a Snapdragon 845 processor which is paired with Adreno 630 GPU for graphics and 256GB of native storage. It runs on Android 9 Pie and has OxygenOS skin on top.

    The 6.4inch display delivers a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass screen protection. The display is encased with an aluminum frame and a glass rear panel. It sports dual rear camera with a 16MP lens and a 20MP sensor. For selfies, it has a 16MP lens at the front. Powering it is a 3,700mAh battery with 30w warp charge support.

    Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2019, 11:15 [IST]
